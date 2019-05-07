Concerns grow for welfare of missing woman last seen in Halifax

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a woman from Huddersfiedl who was last seen in Halifax two weeks ago.

Lisa Holden was last seen on April 24, and was reported missing after not being seen by family members on Sunday May 5.

Ms Holden, who lives in Huddersfield, went to visit her mother in Halifax on Sunday, April 21, who she was due to stay with.

MORE NEWS: Knife-wielding robber jailed for raid on Halifax convenience store

However the 40-year-old left shortly after and has not been seen since.

PC Grace Robinshaw, of Kirklees District police, said: “We are trying to trace Lisa’s whereabouts to ensure she is okay.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has information about her movements or current whereabouts to please call the police. Similarly, Ms Holden herself is asked to make contact to confirm she is safe and well.”

MORE NEWS: Charity issues family statement as arrests made into death of Halifax rugby star Harry Sykes

Anyone with information can pass it to the police via 101, quoting log 1681 of 05/05. Information can also be given via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

MORE NEWS: Relive the Tour de Yorkshie in Halifax with these 25 fantastic photos