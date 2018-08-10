Conditional discharge for stealing eight pairs of sunglasses, two watches and more from TKMAXX

These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Kelly Burke (33) of Cooper Lane, Shelf, given three points on her licence, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Timothy John Coffey (42) of Swinton Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Brian Connolly (43) of Woodhouse Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 fine for speeding.

Shane Jackson (30) of Park Road, Elland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Nadeem Mir (36) of Kingston Street, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle without insurance.

Thomas James Sprotson (24) of Lower Slack, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sohail Khan (23) of Moor End Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £190 costs for drug driving.

Sophia Cassidy (27) of New Road, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge for stealing two necklaces, two watches, eight pairs of sunglasses and one handbag totalling £508.87, belonging to TK MAXX.

Atlanta Harrop (24) of Oak Avenue, Todmorden, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Sohail Ibrar (22) of Hopwood Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Katerina Karaloua (39) of Queens Road, King Cross, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Nicholson (49) of Rishworth Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver and given six points on his licence, £220 fine for speeding.

Krzysztof Ostrowski (44) of Grove Drive, Ovenden, given three points on his licence, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Emma Susanne Ouassine (37) of Elderberry Drive, Siddal, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jodie Margaret Poyser (31) of Solstice Way, Halifax, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Awais Rafiq (22) of Savile Park Road, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.