Conditional discharge for stealing food from Halifax Iceland and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Michael Francis Keane (29) of Akeds Road, Halifax, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of assault.

Anthony Mark Mitchell (33) of Brussels Court, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing £20 worth of food from Iceland in Halifax.

Marcus John Regan (29) of Nursery Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 16 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Ivan Gabor (21) of Harrow Street, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Ethan Kay (30) of Clare Road, Halifax, ordered to pay £100 compensation, for assaulting a police officer.

Peter Mizic (32) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £175 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving while disqualified.

Rachel Womersley (37) of Melrose Street, Lee Mount, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £296 compensation, £20 victim surcharge for stealing gold jewellery.

Dylan Wyn Jones (36) of Crown Street, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge for stealing a bottle of wine to the value of £6.50 from Iceland in Halifax. Discharged conditionally for six months for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Martyn Terry Bates (32) of Boston Street, Sowerby Bridge, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Adam Beaumont (46) of Southedge Close, Hipperholme, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £196 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Karol Chetka (24) of Shirley Grove, Halifax, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrei Theodor Cretu (21) of Thrum Hall, Lane, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ryan Driver (35) of Cooper Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £236 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs speeding.