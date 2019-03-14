Conditional discharge for stealing goods from WHSmith and other Calderdale cases

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Stewart White (31) of The Newlands, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without insurance and driving without a test certificate.

Jolana Sinova (37) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing goods to the value of £36.42 from WHSmith.

Jodie Van Stokes (40) of Long Lover Lane, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Carl Martin West (35) of Slade Lane, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 14 months, ordered to pay a £633 fine, £63 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

James Madden (37) of Clog Sole Road, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £249 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jamie Lee Barlow (32) of Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £250 compensation for threats of violence.

Adrian Jones (38) of Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, given a community order, ordered to pay £1000 compensation for criminal damage to the value of £1000.

Robert Paul Graham (48) of Pollit Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for five years, committed to prison for four weeks, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge for drink driving and driving without insurance. Also committed to prison for four weeks consecutive to offence number one for driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

Tracey Kernall (54) of Highmoor Crescent, Clifton, Brighouse, discharged conditionally for 24 months, ordered to pay £120 compensation, £120 compensation for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing someone harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Graham Clerkin (37) of Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £107 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Leon Flaterty (39) of Moorside Gardens, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mark Andrew Riley (49) of Oaklands Avenue, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.