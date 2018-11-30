Conditional discharge for stealing three bottles of Jack Daniels from Sainsbury's and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Nicholas Webster (43) of Mount Street, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving with six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Neil David Greene (39) of Westgate, Elland, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order and given a community order for breaking a restraining order.

Mummad Tufail Khan (36) of Smith Crescent, Rastrick, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Gregory James Millar (47) of Upper Bell Hall, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 vicitm surcharge for stealing three bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of £100 from Sainsbury’s Brighouse.

Isaac Mitchell (23) of Well Head Drive, Saville Park, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £221 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Alexander Gorol (29) of Safron Terrace, Halifax, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for fraud and £40 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Nicholas Bamforth (47) of Bradshaw View, Queensbury, discharged conditionally for three months, £20 victim surcharge for using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe violence would be used.

Khan Amar (36) of Backhold Drive, Siddal, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Danielle Cook (27) of Blackberry Way, Halifax, given four points on her licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding and given three points on her licence, £220 fine for speeding.

Helen Crossfield (53) of Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls, given four points on her licence, £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jade Louise McCade (28) of Rochdale Road, Greetland, given three points on her licence, £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lee Barrett (37) of Columbus Street, Lee Mount, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Azra Churchward (45) of Woodlands Avenue, Boothtown, disqualified from driving with six months, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Paul Fairbairn (30) of Hill Croft, Rishworth, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.