Convicted Lancashire paedophile on the run to avoid prison could be in Calderdale

Paul Bennett, also known as Paul Crea, 37, of King Street, Heywood, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court after being charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.

But he failed to attend and was found guilty in his absence.

Lancashire Police are now searching for him and the force is asking anyone who spots him to get in touch immediately.

Bennett has links to Todmorden, West Yorkshire and Rochdale and is described as tall with a slim build and dark-coloured hair.

PC Dan Healey, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information to find wanted man Paul Bennett after he failed to appear at court.

"Bennett knows he is wanted after failing to appear at court and is actively evading arrest.

"We believe someone will know where he is. If you can help, please come forward immediately."