Council approves new powers to tackle Calderdale's racing and engine-revving yobs

New powers to tackle yobs in Calderdale have been approved in a bid to stop some people’s lives being made a misery.

The new public space protection orders are specifically aimed at anti-social drivers and passengers.

Sounding horns, revving engines, driving inconsiderately, racing, being verbally abusive, swearing or intimidating – including sexual remarks and gestures, obstructing the public highway and being a public nuisance could land culprits in hot water.

Performing stunts like ‘doughnuts’, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel-spinning are also in the council’s sights, and car cruising events will also be targeted by the new orders.

The powers – effective for three years – will enable the council to issue fines for such behaviour.

Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town), said the orders built on existing measures such as 20mph zones and gave the council more tools to deal with vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

He hoped the orders would be in place later this summer.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said many councillors would recognise these were the sort of issues often raised with them by constituents.

She said she and the other North Halifax councillors had probably numerous weekly contacts from residents who cannot use their outside space because of the noise from off-road bikes or cars close to their homes.

“Anti-social behaviour has a huge detrimental impact,” she said.

“One of my residents rang me and said she absolutely dreads when the weather is getting warmer because she cannot even sit outside in her garden.

“I’m really hoping this does improve her summer as well as many others.”

The move has the support of both Halifax MP Kate Dearden and Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn, as well as West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Together Housing.

Meantime, councillors have also agreed to West Yorkshire Police’s request that they be authorised to levy the fines and charges the authority’s community safety wardens and other officers can already issue.

Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town), cabinet member for Public Health, said: “This is about making things join up better."

Fines for littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling and more are in the mix.