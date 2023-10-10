News you can trust since 1853
County Lines: Halifax man accused of drug dealing arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail

A Halifax man charged with County Lines drug dealing was arrested yesterday on suspicion of breaching his bail.
By Sarah F itton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man, from Mixenden, was originally bailed from Manchester Crown Court to appear at trial accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminally acquired property.

They said the original charge related to County Lines drug dealing – where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

Meantime, as reported by the Courier, police from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team uncovered between 1,500 and 2,000 Class A pills after carrying out a County Lines drugs raid in Lee Mount yesterday.

The man was arrested yesterdayThe man was arrested yesterday
The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

Police said the illegal pills “would have been destined for the streets of Halifax”.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.