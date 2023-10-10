A Halifax man charged with County Lines drug dealing was arrested yesterday on suspicion of breaching his bail.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man, from Mixenden, was originally bailed from Manchester Crown Court to appear at trial accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminally acquired property.

They said the original charge related to County Lines drug dealing – where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meantime, as reported by the Courier, police from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team uncovered between 1,500 and 2,000 Class A pills after carrying out a County Lines drugs raid in Lee Mount yesterday.

The man was arrested yesterday

The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

Police said the illegal pills “would have been destined for the streets of Halifax”.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.