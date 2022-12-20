One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 45 parents from Halifax and the rest of the borough slapped with hefty fines after their kids missed school.

Their fines range from £40 to £440, with most having to pay £220 plus court costs.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

Bradford Magistrates Court

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.

Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.