Court: Batley man is one of ten sentenced for USA to Yorkshire postal cannabis plot

The men were involved in a conspiracy to send the Class B drug in the mail with some members of the gang flying out to California to oversee its export.

A Batley man is one of ten men sentenced after a plot to import cannabis from the USA to Yorkshire by sending it in the post.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court following an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

They were involved in a conspiracy to send the Class B drug in the mail with some members of the gang flying out to California to oversee its export.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court following an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

While there they would purchase high-grade cannabis before posting it from US Post Office branches.

The packages were tracked using delivery apps, with members of the gang collecting the parcels from addresses in the UK.

Customs Declaration Forms were filled in which claimed the parcels contained items such as clothing from a sportswear company.

YHROCU officers were alerted to the plot and began investigating the gang’s activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers estimate that over 260 parcels were sent from America to the UK by the gang, with the total street value of the drugs believed to be in the region of £800,000.

The drugs were sold on across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Thursday), eight men who admitted conspiracy to import cannabis between November 1, 2017 and June 6, 2018.

These are:

James Laycock, aged 38, of 32 Oaks Road, Batley, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for two years with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Callaghan, aged 41, of Lupton Ave, Harehills, Leeds, was described as playing a leading role in the conspiracy, was sentenced to three years and 10 months .

Dane Martin, aged 35, of HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to three years and seven months.

Richard Sykes, aged 35, of Kingswear Glen, Austhorpe, Leeds, also admitted possession of cocaine and was sentenced to two years and five months.

Jon Paul Sharp, aged 36, of Ludlow Ave, Garforth, Leeds was sentenced to two years and five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Morton, aged 33, of Strawberry Ave, Garforth, Leeds, also admitted possession of criminal cash, and was sentenced to one year and 11 months, suspended for two years, 250 hours of unpaid work and 30 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Callum Kitchen, aged 31, of Fenton Lane, Sherburn in Elmet, also admitted possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ryan Armitage, aged 34, of 17 Maple Close, South Milford, Selby, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jordan Lilliu, aged 34, of Cawdell Way, South Milford, Selby, and Daniel Kaye, aged 36, of Pondfields Close, Kippax, Leeds, were found guilty of conspiracy to import cannabis between the same dates following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing before the court for sentencing yesterday, Lilliu was sentenced to four-month night curfew and 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, Kaye was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “This was an organised and brazen attempt by a group of criminals to take advantage of legitimate postal and delivery companies to import illegal drugs into the UK.

“I’m grateful to our partner agencies both in the UK and the USA for their assistance in bringing these men to justice.”