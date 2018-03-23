Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Sajid Mahmood (44) of Bowman Terrace, Halifax, given 3 points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Caron Theresa Marshall (49) of Jagger Green, Holywell Green, given 3 points on her licence, £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Charlotte Louise Milner (42) of Micklemoss Drive, Queensbury, given 3 points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Emma Louise Odabas (37) of Longfield Close, Todmorden, given 3 points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Danny Peers (32) of Alexandra Street, Queensbury, given 3 points on his licence, £102 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jahangeer Rehman (45) of Hanson Lane, Pellon, given 4 points on his licence, £46 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Gareth Shaw (33) of Higher Brockwell, Sowerby Bridge, given 3 points on his licence, £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lidia Strojny (47) of Turner Avenue North, Halifax, given 3 points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nicola Marie Tuck (41) of Brickfield Grove, Holmfield, given 3 points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Luke Wilczynski (26) of Greenacres, Shelf, given 3 points on his licence, £78 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Usman Aftab (24) of Lord Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Zaid Mahmood Karim (46) of Keighley Road, Illingworth given 3 points on his licence, disqualified from driving for six months, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of speeding.

Besard Berbati (27) of Heath Lea, Halifax, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Kirsty Campbell (28) of Copley Avenue, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Sheraz Khan (41) of Essex Street, Halifax, given a community order, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving, driving when unauthorised to do so and driving without insurance.

Marie Fox (37) of Industrial Street, Brighouse, given 3 points on her licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jamie Guthrie (30) of Savile Park Road, Halifax concerning drink driving. We are happy to clarify that the charge in this case was “being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence”.