Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Luke Bradley Jarrom (21) of Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse, £200 fine, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Junaid Rahman (22) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Luke Joseph Cerchione (28) of Prospect Street, Boothtown, disqualified from driving for 14 months, £320 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Richard Michael Barrett (38) of Trimmingham Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 14 months, £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Amy Parker (29) of Sycamore Drive, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs for assaulting a police officer and discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Dean Patrick Sirmond (26) of Brigate, Elland, £125 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking the conditions of a restraining order.

Terence Patrick Mina (49) of Ryecroft Crescent, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Mohammad Qureshi (34) of Hoults Lane, Greetland, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £666 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nasar Andar (41) of Market Street, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel Corner (31) of Milner Lane, Greetland, given three points on his licence, £92 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Hillcrest Garage, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Faeezah Hussain (28) of Birks Hall Terrace, Pellon, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott Johnston (23) of Maurice Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Paul Molloy (48) of Plane Tree Nest, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £92 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nicola Ripley (50) of St Bevan’s Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, £138 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mattew Waller (22) of Fairfax Crescent, Southowram, given five points on his licence, £222 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.