Dillon Johnson, aged 23, of Beckside in Shelf fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Joshua Hall, aged 24, of Smith Hall Crescent in Brighouse fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaudary Zeshan, aged 24, of Eldroth Road in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs for driving without due care and attention.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Josef Horvat, aged 30, of Summergate Palce in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Steven Jones, aged 39, of Banksfield Crescent in Mytholmroyd fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Wesley Theuns, aged 35, of Union Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £293 victim surcharge and £620 costs for possessing a quantity of amphetamine and failing to surrender to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Galligan, aged 47, of Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Kane McLoughlin, aged 31, of Norton Close in Halifax fined £140 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs for resisting a police officer and possessing cocaine.

Asam Najib, aged 30, of Victoria Terrace in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £178 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Joe Hirst, aged 28, of Summerfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Illand, aged 18, of The Newlands in Sowerby Bridge given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £78 costs for assaulting a police officer.

Tariq Wilson, aged 50, of Hallroyd Crescent in Todmorden given a 16-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assaulting a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Stephen Bolton, aged 74, of Ovenden Way in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Nazan Mahmood, aged 44, of Savile Park Street in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luqman Nazir, aged 32, of St David’s Court in Boothtown fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.