Court cases: 16 people from Halifax and rest of Calderdale who have been up in court including two who assaulted police officers

These are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Dillon Johnson, aged 23, of Beckside in Shelf fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Joshua Hall, aged 24, of Smith Hall Crescent in Brighouse fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Chaudary Zeshan, aged 24, of Eldroth Road in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs for driving without due care and attention.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Josef Horvat, aged 30, of Summergate Palce in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Steven Jones, aged 39, of Banksfield Crescent in Mytholmroyd fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Wesley Theuns, aged 35, of Union Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £293 victim surcharge and £620 costs for possessing a quantity of amphetamine and failing to surrender to custody.

Andrew Galligan, aged 47, of Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Kane McLoughlin, aged 31, of Norton Close in Halifax fined £140 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs for resisting a police officer and possessing cocaine.

Asam Najib, aged 30, of Victoria Terrace in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £178 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Joe Hirst, aged 28, of Summerfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Harvey Illand, aged 18, of The Newlands in Sowerby Bridge given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £78 costs for assaulting a police officer.

Tariq Wilson, aged 50, of Hallroyd Crescent in Todmorden given a 16-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assaulting a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Stephen Bolton, aged 74, of Ovenden Way in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Nazan Mahmood, aged 44, of Savile Park Street in Halifax fined £92 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Luqman Nazir, aged 32, of St David’s Court in Boothtown fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Amanda Scott, aged 42, of Huddersfield Road in Brighouse fined £160 and ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence.

