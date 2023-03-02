Court cases: Halifax man jailed for assault and other Calderdale cases heard at magistrates court
Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Debbie Smith, aged 36, of Denfield Avenue in Ovenden made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs and £100 compensation for assault and assaulting a police officer.
Andrew Turner, aged 46, of Turner Street South in Halifax jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge for assault.
Jessica Bradley, aged 37, of Tewit Hall Gardens in Illingworth made the subject of a community order, fined £162 and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault.
Amanda Foulds, aged 52, of Hebble View in Siddal fined £140 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault, assaulting two police officers and using abusive or threatening words or behaviour.
Stephen Poyser, aged 40, of Furness Grove in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault.
PJ O’Shea, aged 19, of Buxton Way in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs for driving while disqualified.