Court cases: Halifax man jailed for assault and other Calderdale cases heard at magistrates court

Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

By Court Reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Debbie Smith, aged 36, of Denfield Avenue in Ovenden made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs and £100 compensation for assault and assaulting a police officer.

Andrew Turner, aged 46, of Turner Street South in Halifax jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge for assault.

Jessica Bradley, aged 37, of Tewit Hall Gardens in Illingworth made the subject of a community order, fined £162 and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Amanda Foulds, aged 52, of Hebble View in Siddal fined £140 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault, assaulting two police officers and using abusive or threatening words or behaviour.

Stephen Poyser, aged 40, of Furness Grove in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £200 costs for assault.

PJ O’Shea, aged 19, of Buxton Way in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs for driving while disqualified.

