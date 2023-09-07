Court cases: Halifax man who assaulted a police officer and 11 other Calderdale residents who have been up in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hasan Farooq, aged 30, of St Augustine’s Terrace in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.
Steven Jones, aged 40, of Banksfield Crescent in Mytholmroyd fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.
Zishan Rauf, aged 23, of Sutcliffe Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.
Isabel Sunderland, aged 46, of Grove Crescent in Luddenden Foot fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for 16 months for driving without insurance or an MOT and an expired licence.
Naveed Rafiq, aged 46, of Howard Street in Halifax given a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assaulting a police officer.
Paula Jefferson, aged 73, of Sandown Avenue in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.
Kieron Hunter, aged 22, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.
David Kershaw, aged 56, of Heathy Lane in Halifax fined £530 and ordered to pay a £212 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Chloe Rose, aged 21, of Lee Bridge in Halifax fined £692 and ordered to pay a £277 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.
Mohammed Rashid, aged 53, of Prospect Court in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence.
Conner Woodhead, aged 25, of Ovenden Way in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.
Nathan Bentham, aged 30, of Alabama Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.