Court cases: Halifax man who assaulted a police officer and 11 other Calderdale residents who have been up in court

These are some of the cases involving Calderdale residents heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Hasan Farooq, aged 30, of St Augustine’s Terrace in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.

Steven Jones, aged 40, of Banksfield Crescent in Mytholmroyd fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Zishan Rauf, aged 23, of Sutcliffe Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

The cases were heard a Bradford Magistrates Court
Isabel Sunderland, aged 46, of Grove Crescent in Luddenden Foot fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for 16 months for driving without insurance or an MOT and an expired licence.

Naveed Rafiq, aged 46, of Howard Street in Halifax given a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Paula Jefferson, aged 73, of Sandown Avenue in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Kieron Hunter, aged 22, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

David Kershaw, aged 56, of Heathy Lane in Halifax fined £530 and ordered to pay a £212 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Chloe Rose, aged 21, of Lee Bridge in Halifax fined £692 and ordered to pay a £277 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Mohammed Rashid, aged 53, of Prospect Court in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence.

Conner Woodhead, aged 25, of Ovenden Way in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.

Nathan Bentham, aged 30, of Alabama Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.