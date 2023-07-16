Sohail Ahmed, aged 27, of Cromwell Terrace in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Adam Cunningham, aged 40, of Halifax Road in Brighouse fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Max Dawson, aged 19, of Hallroyd Crescent in Todmorden fined £165 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Mark McKelvey, aged 53, of Whiteley Avenue in Sowerby Bridge fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Thomas Roo, aged 37, of West Bylane in Illingworth fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not complying with a red light.

Chardonnay McNamara, aged 19, of Clough Bank in Mixenden made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault.

