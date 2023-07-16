News you can trust since 1853
Court cases: Halifax woman charged with assault and more people from Calderdale who have been in magistrates court

Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

Sohail Ahmed, aged 27, of Cromwell Terrace in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Adam Cunningham, aged 40, of Halifax Road in Brighouse fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Max Dawson, aged 19, of Hallroyd Crescent in Todmorden fined £165 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates CourtThe cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Mark McKelvey, aged 53, of Whiteley Avenue in Sowerby Bridge fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Thomas Roo, aged 37, of West Bylane in Illingworth fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not complying with a red light.

Chardonnay McNamara, aged 19, of Clough Bank in Mixenden made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault.

Mario Tola, aged 28, of Emscote Avenue in Halifax fined £307 and ordered to pay a £123 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.