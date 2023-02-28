News you can trust since 1853
Court cases: Man who left Halifax Thai restaurant without paying and another who damaged an iPhone among cases heard

Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

By Court Reporter
24 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:35am

Chris McKenzie, aged 32, of Prescott Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay £32.85 compensation, £24 victim surcharge and £620 costs for making off without paying £32.85 for a meal at Thai Corner in Halifax.

Julie Baxter, aged 56, of Mozeley Drive in Illingworth made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £400 compensation for assault.

Peter Trunkwald, aged 36, of Savile Road in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay £70 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for damaging an iPhone 12 belonging to someone else.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Ayaaz Tariq, aged 42, of Gibraltar Road in Halifax fined £109 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone, driving without the correct registration mark on the back and without a test certificate for the vehicle.

Adil Ahmed, aged 33, of Cromwell Terrace in Halifax fined £115 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £185 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Akeel Ahmed, aged 40, of Rose Terrace in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Ben Bender, aged 34, of Ling Bob in Pellon fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 17 months for driving while disqualified.

Umar Farooq, aged 33, of Gladstone Road in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Dawn Fleming, aged 58, of Keighley Road in Illingworth fined £26 and ordered to pay £321 costs for damaging a sign.

Tracey Douglas, aged 41, of Castlefields Crescent in Brighouse fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

David Hobbs, aged 51, of Midgley Road in Mytholmroyd fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Nik Chandler, aged 37, of Backhold Road in Siddal fined £162 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £500 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.

