Chris McKenzie, aged 32, of Prescott Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay £32.85 compensation, £24 victim surcharge and £620 costs for making off without paying £32.85 for a meal at Thai Corner in Halifax.

Julie Baxter, aged 56, of Mozeley Drive in Illingworth made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £400 compensation for assault.

Peter Trunkwald, aged 36, of Savile Road in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay £70 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for damaging an iPhone 12 belonging to someone else.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Ayaaz Tariq, aged 42, of Gibraltar Road in Halifax fined £109 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone, driving without the correct registration mark on the back and without a test certificate for the vehicle.

Adil Ahmed, aged 33, of Cromwell Terrace in Halifax fined £115 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £185 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Akeel Ahmed, aged 40, of Rose Terrace in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Ben Bender, aged 34, of Ling Bob in Pellon fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 17 months for driving while disqualified.

Umar Farooq, aged 33, of Gladstone Road in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Dawn Fleming, aged 58, of Keighley Road in Illingworth fined £26 and ordered to pay £321 costs for damaging a sign.

Tracey Douglas, aged 41, of Castlefields Crescent in Brighouse fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

David Hobbs, aged 51, of Midgley Road in Mytholmroyd fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without wearing a seatbelt.