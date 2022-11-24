Waseem Hassan, aged 33, of Roseberry Terrace in Halifax fined £330 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and costs of £110, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone and without a seatbelt.

John Lowther, aged 25, of Ladstone Towers in Sowerby Bridge made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody.

Simon Cornish, aged 39, of King Cross Road in Halifax fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Colin Pool, aged 52, of Sandown Road in Illingworth fined £323 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £129 victim surcharge and costs of £85 for assaulting a police officer.

Naomi Marum, aged 28, of Brougham Road in Boothtown given a 12 week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £154 victim surcharge for being in possession of Class A crack cocaine and diamorphine, assaulting a police officer at Cow Green in Halifax and stealing toys, hairspray, candles and wine worth £100 from Tesco at Haugh Shaw Road in Halifax.

Antonio Briggs, aged 43, of Backhold Drive in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for drug driving.

Aaron Greenwood, aged 25, of Green Lane in Halifax fined £80 and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £32, compensation of £18.50 and costs of £85 for stealing a case of Corona worth £9 from the Co-op.

Ian Leyland, aged 45, of Bank View in Sowerby Bridge made the subject of a community order, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and banned from driving for two years for drink driving.

Anton Lyttle, aged 33, of Warley Road in Highroad Well fined £120, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and costs of £85, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.

