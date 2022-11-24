Selby Wardle, 71, was sentenced today (Thursday) at Bradford Crown Court after admitting three counts of non-recent sexual abuse against three young victims.

The offences date back 15 years and took place in Halifax.

Wardle, who is already serving time in prison, was arrested in September 2020 and subsequently charged in May 2021 for the further offences after victims came forward.



He was sentenced to nine years in prison and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge, who led the investigation stressed that anyone who comes forward to report this kind of abuse will be listened to.

“The sentence handed to Wardle today reflects the abhorrent crimes and trauma he inflicted on his young and innocent victims.

“I would like to praise the incredible courage and bravery of the victims in this case for coming forward to report the offences but also for having to endure the criminal justice process.

“Wardle preyed upon the vulnerability of these young victims and I hope that these victims will find some comfort that justice has been served and I thank them for having the confidence in the police that what they said to officers would be listened to.

“The offending went back over a decade but despite the passage of time, we investigated his crimes and took action.

"I would encourage anyone who has suffered any sort of abuse either recent or historic to come forward and speak to police.

"You will be listened to and given the help and support you need. We have specially trained officers who will work tirelessly to bring any perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone with concerns about any crime can contact West Yorkshire Police by ringing 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

