Jonathan Blakey, aged 42, of Range Lane in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £95 victim surcharge for assaulting a paramedic and an emergency care assistant.

Adam Kay, aged 21, of Adgil Crescent in Halifax fined £261 and ordered to pay £110 costs and £34 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for six months for driving a BMW when its use involved a danger of injury because the front offside bumper was hanging off and the bonnet was bent with sharp edges to the bodywork.

Denis Radeshi, aged 33, of Bull Green in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 16 months for drug driving, driving without insurance and without a licence.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Catherine Goode, aged 62, of Maude Crescent in Sowerby Bridge ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge for threatening to smash windows and beating.

Faisal Ashraf, aged 43, of Queens Road in Halifax fined £525 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £52 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving and driving without insurance.

Scott Blake, aged 45, of Winding Rise in Brighouse fined £440 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £176 victim surcharge for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Maildin Zadran, aged 29, of Howard Street in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.

Victoria Nutt, aged 53, of Eaves Avenue in Hebden Bridge fined £84 and ordered to pay £33 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Scott Foran, aged 34, of Springwood Avenue in Copley fined £184 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs for assault by beating.

