Ashley Freeman, 36, was sentenced today (Friday) after being found guilty of assault, causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

At the time of the offence last month, Freeman was already serving an 18-month suspended sentence for two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, which he was convicted of in July 2021.

West Yorkshire Police said he subjected his victim to a physical assault and intentional strangulation which left her with “substantial injuries”.

Ashley Freeman, 36, from Halifax

He was arrested the same day and subsequently charged with the two offences.

Today at Bradford Crown Court, Freeman pleaded guilty to both offences and was given an additional 15-month custodial sentence.

In total, Freeman was today jailed for 33 months, which includes the previous suspended sentence.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Constable Molly Swire from the Calderdale Safeguarding Team, said: “I want to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting these offences.

“Freeman subjected his victim to a horrendous ordeal and one which no one should ever have to go through.

“We appreciate how challenging it is for victims of abuse and controlling and coercive behaviour to come forward but I hope that this case shows that we will continue to do what we can to bring perpetrators to justice."

Anyone with concerns about abusive behaviour can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.