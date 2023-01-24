Joshua Jowett, aged 31, of Grove Park in Halifax committed to prison for three weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £154 victim surcharge for possessing cocaine and cannabis, and assault by beating.

Joanne Burns, aged 52, of Foxcroft Drive in Brighouse fined £76 and ordered to pay £110 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop after an accident.

Ben Egan, aged 40, of Emscote Grove in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £88 victim surcharge for driving while using a mobile phone.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Nadeem Khalid, aged 47, of Harrow Street in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £40 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Aaron Halcrow, aged 36, of Station Road in Luddenden Foot fined £770 and ordered to pay £90 costs for failing to stop for a police officer, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Ahmad Hassan, aged 30, of Gibbet Street in Halifax fined £250 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs for driving without due car and attention.

Samuel Adams, aged 30, of Ruskin Terrace in Halifax fined £140 and ordered to pay £56 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possessing cannabis and cocaine.

