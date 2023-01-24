Court: Man sent to prison for possessing drugs among Calderdale cases at magistrates court
Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Joshua Jowett, aged 31, of Grove Park in Halifax committed to prison for three weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £154 victim surcharge for possessing cocaine and cannabis, and assault by beating.
Joanne Burns, aged 52, of Foxcroft Drive in Brighouse fined £76 and ordered to pay £110 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop after an accident.
Ben Egan, aged 40, of Emscote Grove in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £88 victim surcharge for driving while using a mobile phone.
Nadeem Khalid, aged 47, of Harrow Street in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £40 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.
Aaron Halcrow, aged 36, of Station Road in Luddenden Foot fined £770 and ordered to pay £90 costs for failing to stop for a police officer, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Ahmad Hassan, aged 30, of Gibbet Street in Halifax fined £250 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs for driving without due car and attention.
Samuel Adams, aged 30, of Ruskin Terrace in Halifax fined £140 and ordered to pay £56 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possessing cannabis and cocaine.
Christine Lelliot, aged 71, of Park Road in Elland fined £259 and ordered to pay £103 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.