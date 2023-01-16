One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw more than 30 parents from Halifax and the rest of the borough slapped with hefty fines after their kids missed school.

Their fines range from £80 to £660, with most having to pay between £220 and £293, plus court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent’s charges related to four children and meant a total fine of £1,790, with costs on top.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.