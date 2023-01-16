News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Court: More than 30 parents in Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined after their kids miss school

Scores of Calderdale parents have been fined – some hundreds of pounds – for not making their children go to school.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw more than 30 parents from Halifax and the rest of the borough slapped with hefty fines after their kids missed school.

Their fines range from £80 to £660, with most having to pay between £220 and £293, plus court costs.

Hide Ad

One parent’s charges related to four children and meant a total fine of £1,790, with costs on top.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine

Hide Ad

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.

Hide Ad
Read More
Shopping: Here is how the new parking system at Woolshops in Halifax town centre...