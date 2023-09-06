Court orders Halifax woman to pay over £1,000 for fly-tipping on Halifax's Old Lane
A Halifax woman has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for fly-tipping in the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gemma Sweeney, aged 37, of Balkram Drive in Halifax appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court accused of knowingly causing controlled waste to be dumped from a car on Old Lane in Halifax without a permit in March 2021.
She was ordered to pay £1,183 in costs plus a £270 fine, £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of 34.
People can report fly-tipping to Calderdale Council online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/report-fly-tipping