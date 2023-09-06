Court orders Halifax woman to pay over £1,000 for fly-tipping on Halifax's Old Lane

Watch more videos on Shots!

Gemma Sweeney, aged 37, of Balkram Drive in Halifax appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court accused of knowingly causing controlled waste to be dumped from a car on Old Lane in Halifax without a permit in March 2021.

She was ordered to pay £1,183 in costs plus a £270 fine, £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of 34.