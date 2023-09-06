News you can trust since 1853
Court orders Halifax woman to pay over £1,000 for fly-tipping on Halifax's Old Lane

A Halifax woman has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for fly-tipping in the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Gemma Sweeney, aged 37, of Balkram Drive in Halifax appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court accused of knowingly causing controlled waste to be dumped from a car on Old Lane in Halifax without a permit in March 2021.

She was ordered to pay £1,183 in costs plus a £270 fine, £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of 34.

People can report fly-tipping to Calderdale Council online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/report-fly-tipping