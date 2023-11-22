All of these cases involve people from Calderdale and were heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jamie Bedford, aged 28 of Turner Avenue South in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Hassan Sageer, aged 25 of Gibbet Street in Halifax, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red light at a pelican crossing.

Conna Leitch, aged 21 of Athol Gardens in Halifax, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red light traffic signal.

Mehera Ghasemi, aged 41 of Clarence Street in Halifax, fined £526 and ordered to pay a £236 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or an MOT.

Carly Mullaney, aged 41 of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Christian Keene, aged 44 of Woodside Place in Halifax, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a licence.

Eric McCaffer, aged 77 of Valley Way Halifax, fined £130 and ordered to pay a £52 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Junaid Baig, aged 29 of Clapton Avenue in Halifax, committed to prison for two weeks and banned from driving for three years for wilfully obstructing a police officer, driving without insurance, failing to provide a blood sample and driving while disqualified.

Chaudhary Mehmood, aged 52 of Mayfield Terrace South in Halifax, fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone.

Imaad Hussain, aged 27 of Gibbet Street in Halifax, fined £125 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to comply with a red traffic light.

Scott Mitchell, aged 39 of St Martin’s View in Brighouse, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for handling stolen goods worth £2,250.