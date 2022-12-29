Court results: Halifax wallet thief and other Calderdale cases heard at magistrates court
Here are some of the recent Calderdale cases heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.
John Smith, aged 29, of Brow Bottom Lane in Mixenden fined £133 and ordered to pay a £53 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Zachary Taylor, aged 29, of Pellon New Road in Halifax fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £145 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.
Julien Shooter, aged 40, of Causeway Head in Sowerby Bridge fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone.
Saira Basharat, aged 32, of West View Avenue in Halifax fined £103 and ordered to pay a £41 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Damon Robinson, aged 35, of Hambleton Drive in Mixenden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Andrew Houlihan, aged 24, of Norman Street in Halifax committed to prison for four months for stealing a wallet and interfering with a vehicle.