John Smith, aged 29, of Brow Bottom Lane in Mixenden fined £133 and ordered to pay a £53 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Zachary Taylor, aged 29, of Pellon New Road in Halifax fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £145 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving.

Julien Shooter, aged 40, of Causeway Head in Sowerby Bridge fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Saira Basharat, aged 32, of West View Avenue in Halifax fined £103 and ordered to pay a £41 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Damon Robinson, aged 35, of Hambleton Drive in Mixenden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

