Holly Hoyle, aged 24, of Dewhirst Road in Brighouse ordered to pay £50 compensation and £22 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer.

Courtney Booth, aged 29, of Nursery Lane in Ovenden committed to prison for eight months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and banned from driving for 50 months for driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Hussainkheil, aged 23, of Market Street in Halifax ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Andrew Hill, aged 53, of Sandhall Green in Halifax committed to prison for 22 weeks, ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and banned from driving for five years for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Claire Tasker, aged 47, of Carr Green Avenue in Rastrick fined £311, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £500 costs, and banned from driving for 22 months for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy Jackson, aged 45, of West View in Halifax fined £500, ordered to pay a £200 victims surcharge and £85 costs and banned from diving for 17 months for drink driving.

Abdul Jamil, aged 38, of Thrum Hall in Halifax fined £140 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving and possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Flatt, aged 53, of Back Clough in Northowram made the subject of a community order, ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months for drink driving.

Ali Abdullah, aged 31, of Craven Terrace in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs for being found with a knuckleduster on Silver Street in Halifax town centre.