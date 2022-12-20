Mohammed Izam, aged 20, of Beckenham Place in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and stealing an Apple iPhone.

Rachel Bourne, aged 32, of Rosemary Close in Rastrick, committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing hand creams and razor blades from Wilko in Halifax town centre and resisting a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Brearley, aged 47, of Elizabeth Street in Elland, made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £114 victim surcharge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress.

The cases were all heard at Bradford Magistrates Court