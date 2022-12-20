Court results: Man who stole goods worth £144 from Halifax supermarket and more Calderdale court cases
These are some of the most recent cases from Calderdale heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Mohammed Izam, aged 20, of Beckenham Place in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and stealing an Apple iPhone.
Rachel Bourne, aged 32, of Rosemary Close in Rastrick, committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing hand creams and razor blades from Wilko in Halifax town centre and resisting a police officer.
Daniel Brearley, aged 47, of Elizabeth Street in Elland, made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £114 victim surcharge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress.
Robin Swaine, aged 41, of Denfield Avenue in Halifax, made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £200 costs for stealing £144.60 worth of goods from Iceland in Halifax.