Lilly Butt, aged 44, of Clapton Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £293 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

James Fielden, aged 44, of Lane End Lane in Hebden Bridge: Driving without insurance. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £90.

Laurna Hudson, aged 26, of Bank Edge Gardens in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £99 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

William Jackson, aged 22, of Station Road in Luddenden Foot: Driving without due care and attention. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.

James Hoy, aged 34, of Laurel Mount in Halifax: Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Dean Jackson, aged 49, of Kingston Drive in Halifax: Driving while over the alcohol limit. Fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lewis Jackson, aged 22, of Lane Court in Brighouse: Possession of Class B Cannabis (seven bags) and small amount of Class C Crack Cocaine. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £56 and costs of £85.

Thomas Whitehead, aged 25, of Gleanings Avenue in Halifax: Possession of Class A Cocaine (three bags) and driving while being over the drug-drive limit. Fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Carol Baldwin-Downs, aged 61, of Watford Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £184 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Alan Bewsher, aged 53, of Mill Bank Road, Sowerby Bridge: Speeding. Fined £646 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £64 and costs of £90.

Clinton Bull, aged 36, of Mixenden Road in Halifax: Driving without insurance. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Cavan Gawley, aged 35, of Brow Bottom Lane in Halifax: Driving an E-scooter without a licence or insurance. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 an costs of £90.

Cosmin Gheorghe, aged 24, of Bridge End in Brighouse: Failure to comply with a red traffic light. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Luke Hather, aged 29, of Huddersfield Road in Elland: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £770 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £308 and costs of £90.

Natasha Holmes, aged 29, of Newlands Grover in Halifax: Driving without reasonable consideration for others. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Nasar Khan, aged 40, of Thomas Street South in Halifax: Drove a vehicle which had a failed parking brake, causing danger to others, and no MOT. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 an costs of £90.

Macauley Ramsden, aged 20, of Vegal Crescent in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £242 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

James Yarker, aged 32, of Copley Drive in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £153 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Shane Davies, aged 39, of Nunnery Lane in Rastrick: Assaulting a police officer (three counts); causing harassment, alarm or distress; failure to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. A curfew imposed for two months, with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Ryan Sutton, aged 31, of Sunny Bank Street in Sowerby Bridge: Producing Class B Cannabis plants (seven). Community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

Mohammed Shaffi, aged 49, of Crowtrees Lane in Brighouse: Speeding. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.