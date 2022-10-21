Court round-up: Cannabis grower and illegal E-scooter rider among latest Halifax and rest of Calderdale convictions from magistrates court
These are some of the latest convictions of people from Calderdale at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Lilly Butt, aged 44, of Clapton Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £293 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
James Fielden, aged 44, of Lane End Lane in Hebden Bridge: Driving without insurance. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £90.
Laurna Hudson, aged 26, of Bank Edge Gardens in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £99 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Most Popular
William Jackson, aged 22, of Station Road in Luddenden Foot: Driving without due care and attention. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.
James Hoy, aged 34, of Laurel Mount in Halifax: Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.
Dean Jackson, aged 49, of Kingston Drive in Halifax: Driving while over the alcohol limit. Fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Lewis Jackson, aged 22, of Lane Court in Brighouse: Possession of Class B Cannabis (seven bags) and small amount of Class C Crack Cocaine. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £56 and costs of £85.
Thomas Whitehead, aged 25, of Gleanings Avenue in Halifax: Possession of Class A Cocaine (three bags) and driving while being over the drug-drive limit. Fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Carol Baldwin-Downs, aged 61, of Watford Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £184 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Alan Bewsher, aged 53, of Mill Bank Road, Sowerby Bridge: Speeding. Fined £646 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £64 and costs of £90.
Clinton Bull, aged 36, of Mixenden Road in Halifax: Driving without insurance. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Cavan Gawley, aged 35, of Brow Bottom Lane in Halifax: Driving an E-scooter without a licence or insurance. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 an costs of £90.
Cosmin Gheorghe, aged 24, of Bridge End in Brighouse: Failure to comply with a red traffic light. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Luke Hather, aged 29, of Huddersfield Road in Elland: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £770 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £308 and costs of £90.
Natasha Holmes, aged 29, of Newlands Grover in Halifax: Driving without reasonable consideration for others. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Nasar Khan, aged 40, of Thomas Street South in Halifax: Drove a vehicle which had a failed parking brake, causing danger to others, and no MOT. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 an costs of £90.
Macauley Ramsden, aged 20, of Vegal Crescent in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £242 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
James Yarker, aged 32, of Copley Drive in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £153 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Shane Davies, aged 39, of Nunnery Lane in Rastrick: Assaulting a police officer (three counts); causing harassment, alarm or distress; failure to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. A curfew imposed for two months, with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.
Ryan Sutton, aged 31, of Sunny Bank Street in Sowerby Bridge: Producing Class B Cannabis plants (seven). Community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.
Mohammed Shaffi, aged 49, of Crowtrees Lane in Brighouse: Speeding. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Richard Storry, aged 38, of Athol Green in Ovenden: Driving without insurance. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.