Court round-up: Latest Halifax and rest of Calderdale convictions from magistrates court
These are some of the latest convictions of people from Calderdale at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Christopher Mellor, aged 50, of Prescott Street in Halifax: Criminal damage, fail to surrender to custody and breach of community order. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85, and a community order made.
Gavin Milburn, aged 42, of Upper Lane in Northowram: Failed to provide a roadside breath test. Fined £120, a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 28 months.
Jason Nelson, aged 50, of Mozeley Drive in Illingworth, Halifax: Speeding. Fined £276, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Nathan Valvona, aged 31, of Lower Edge Road in Elland: Resisting and assaulting a police officer, and causing harassment, alarm or distress. Ordered to pay compensation of £150, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and community order made.
Donald Smith, aged 34, of Woodville Street in Lee Mount, Halifax: Breaching a non-molestation order. Restraining order made and fined £200, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Jason Payne, aged 49, of Oldham Road, Rishworth: Speeding (three counts). Fined £446, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £110.
Ibraheem Ali, aged18, of Luton Street in Halifax: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £90.
Joel Booth, aged 43, of Albert Street in Mytholmroyd: Driving without insurance. Fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.
Tannis Driscoll, aged 31, of Banksfield Road in Mytholmroyd: Speeding. Fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £90.
Maria Foster, aged 68, of Heathy Lane in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs.
Nathan Foster, aged 28, of Broadway in Sowerby: Speeding. Fined £276, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.
Nicola Gledhill, aged 40, of Ivy Street in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £40, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.
Natasha Bashir, aged 33, of South Parade in Elland: Speeding. Fined £168.92, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Stephen Burgess, aged 63, of Smith Crescent in Brighouse: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £90 costs.
Eleanor Davey, aged 22, of Woodroyd in Luddenden Foot: Speeding. Fined £116, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £110 costs.
Amjad Ali, aged 53, of Vicar Park Drive in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Sajahid Ali, aged 52, of Spring Hall Drive in Halifax: Driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £90.
John Gawley, aged 61, of Church Lane in Southowram: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Andrew Hobson, aged 43, of Highfield Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.
Morgan Pickles, aged 39 of Brookfoot Lane in Southowram: Speeding. Fined £157, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Stephen Stone, aged 66 of Station Road in Holywell Green: Fail to stop at a red light. Fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Tasadaq Sajjad, aged 33, of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax: Possession of Class A Cocaine. Fined 200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85.
Georgia Dewhirst, aged 26, of John Street in Greetland: Taking part in a gathering of more than two people, contrary to lockdown restrictions. Fined £66, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.
Isaaq Ahmed, aged 19, of Ashbourne Grove in Halifax: Incorrect tyre tread. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.
Jason Hines, aged 20, of Westbury Street in Elland: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
James Marsden, aged 30, of Woodlesford Crescent in Mount Tabor: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Nathan Lappage, aged 18, of Danebury Road in Brighouse: Driving while over the drug-drive limit, without a licence and without insurance. Fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Gail Houghton, aged 45, of Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot: Assault and failure to surrender to custody. Ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and a community order made.
Zain Nowaz, aged 20, of Gibraltar Road in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £150.
Harvey Williams, aged 21, of Wood Bank View in Luddenden Foot: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Niomi Marum, aged 27, of Brougham Road in Boothtown: Failed to comply with supervision requirements. Supervision order made.
Chay Caruthers, aged 19, of Thornhill Road in Rastrick: Driving without due care and attention, without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Kayleigh Dunn, aged 35, of Cricketers Fold in Illingworth: Speeding. Fined £111, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £90 costs.
Paul Glancy, aged 46, of Rushton Hill Close in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
Christopher Haldenby, aged 49, of Solstice Way in Illingworth: Speeding. Fined £266, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Azeem Hussain, aged 30, of Savile Park in Halifax: Driving without insurance and a licence. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.
Fahad Khan, aged 34, of Thrum Hall Close in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £146, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 ad costs of £90.
Lee Mason, aged 33, of Ovenden Green in Halifax: Using a mobile phone while driving. Fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Georgia McKelvey, aged 25, of Halifax Road in Brighouse: Speeding. Fined £168, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Harry Raphael, aged 23, of Greenroyd Lane in Wheatley: Failed to stop at a red light and driving without due car and attention. Fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Jason Small, aged 48, of Sunnybank in Greetland: Speeding. Fined £133, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Shane Tooth, aged 45, of Valley Way in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £90.
Thomas McEvoy, aged 46, of New Road in Halifax: Fail to comply with community order. Community order made.
Simon Cornish, aged 39, of King Cross Road in Halifax: Drink and disorderly. Fined £50, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Khalid Mirza, aged 58, of Damson Place in Halifax: Failed to stop at a red light. Fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £115.
Laura Hooker, aged 34, of Union Street South in Halifax. Theft from a shop (four counts). Community order made and ordered to pay compensation of £207.
Brett Walker, aged 27, of Naylor Street in Halifax. Driving while over the drink drive limit and without a licence and insurance. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Touquir Kamran, aged 21, of Eton Street in Halifax: Driving without insurance. Fined £770, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £77 and costs of £90, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Gavin Sharpe, aged 45, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax: Assault. Fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Debra Hirst, aged 53, of Thorn View in Mytholmroyd. Driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £153, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £110.