Christopher Mellor, aged 50, of Prescott Street in Halifax: Criminal damage, fail to surrender to custody and breach of community order. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85, and a community order made.

Gavin Milburn, aged 42, of Upper Lane in Northowram: Failed to provide a roadside breath test. Fined £120, a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Jason Nelson, aged 50, of Mozeley Drive in Illingworth, Halifax: Speeding. Fined £276, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Nathan Valvona, aged 31, of Lower Edge Road in Elland: Resisting and assaulting a police officer, and causing harassment, alarm or distress. Ordered to pay compensation of £150, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and community order made.

Donald Smith, aged 34, of Woodville Street in Lee Mount, Halifax: Breaching a non-molestation order. Restraining order made and fined £200, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Jason Payne, aged 49, of Oldham Road, Rishworth: Speeding (three counts). Fined £446, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £110.

Ibraheem Ali, aged18, of Luton Street in Halifax: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £90.

Joel Booth, aged 43, of Albert Street in Mytholmroyd: Driving without insurance. Fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.

Tannis Driscoll, aged 31, of Banksfield Road in Mytholmroyd: Speeding. Fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £90.

Maria Foster, aged 68, of Heathy Lane in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs.

Nathan Foster, aged 28, of Broadway in Sowerby: Speeding. Fined £276, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.

Nicola Gledhill, aged 40, of Ivy Street in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £40, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.

Natasha Bashir, aged 33, of South Parade in Elland: Speeding. Fined £168.92, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Stephen Burgess, aged 63, of Smith Crescent in Brighouse: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £90 costs.

Eleanor Davey, aged 22, of Woodroyd in Luddenden Foot: Speeding. Fined £116, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £110 costs.

Amjad Ali, aged 53, of Vicar Park Drive in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Sajahid Ali, aged 52, of Spring Hall Drive in Halifax: Driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £90.

John Gawley, aged 61, of Church Lane in Southowram: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Andrew Hobson, aged 43, of Highfield Avenue in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.

Morgan Pickles, aged 39 of Brookfoot Lane in Southowram: Speeding. Fined £157, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Stephen Stone, aged 66 of Station Road in Holywell Green: Fail to stop at a red light. Fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Tasadaq Sajjad, aged 33, of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax: Possession of Class A Cocaine. Fined 200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85.

Georgia Dewhirst, aged 26, of John Street in Greetland: Taking part in a gathering of more than two people, contrary to lockdown restrictions. Fined £66, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.

Isaaq Ahmed, aged 19, of Ashbourne Grove in Halifax: Incorrect tyre tread. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.

Jason Hines, aged 20, of Westbury Street in Elland: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

James Marsden, aged 30, of Woodlesford Crescent in Mount Tabor: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Nathan Lappage, aged 18, of Danebury Road in Brighouse: Driving while over the drug-drive limit, without a licence and without insurance. Fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gail Houghton, aged 45, of Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot: Assault and failure to surrender to custody. Ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and a community order made.

Zain Nowaz, aged 20, of Gibraltar Road in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 34 and costs of £150.

Harvey Williams, aged 21, of Wood Bank View in Luddenden Foot: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Niomi Marum, aged 27, of Brougham Road in Boothtown: Failed to comply with supervision requirements. Supervision order made.

Chay Caruthers, aged 19, of Thornhill Road in Rastrick: Driving without due care and attention, without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Kayleigh Dunn, aged 35, of Cricketers Fold in Illingworth: Speeding. Fined £111, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £90 costs.

Paul Glancy, aged 46, of Rushton Hill Close in Halifax: Failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Christopher Haldenby, aged 49, of Solstice Way in Illingworth: Speeding. Fined £266, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Azeem Hussain, aged 30, of Savile Park in Halifax: Driving without insurance and a licence. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.

Fahad Khan, aged 34, of Thrum Hall Close in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £146, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 ad costs of £90.

Lee Mason, aged 33, of Ovenden Green in Halifax: Using a mobile phone while driving. Fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Georgia McKelvey, aged 25, of Halifax Road in Brighouse: Speeding. Fined £168, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Harry Raphael, aged 23, of Greenroyd Lane in Wheatley: Failed to stop at a red light and driving without due car and attention. Fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Jason Small, aged 48, of Sunnybank in Greetland: Speeding. Fined £133, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Shane Tooth, aged 45, of Valley Way in Halifax: Speeding. Fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £90.

Thomas McEvoy, aged 46, of New Road in Halifax: Fail to comply with community order. Community order made.

Simon Cornish, aged 39, of King Cross Road in Halifax: Drink and disorderly. Fined £50, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Khalid Mirza, aged 58, of Damson Place in Halifax: Failed to stop at a red light. Fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £115.

Laura Hooker, aged 34, of Union Street South in Halifax. Theft from a shop (four counts). Community order made and ordered to pay compensation of £207.

Brett Walker, aged 27, of Naylor Street in Halifax. Driving while over the drink drive limit and without a licence and insurance. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Touquir Kamran, aged 21, of Eton Street in Halifax: Driving without insurance. Fined £770, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £77 and costs of £90, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Gavin Sharpe, aged 45, of Crossley Gardens in Halifax: Assault. Fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.