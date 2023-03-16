The head of the group, 34-year-old Brighouse dad-of-three Jamie Whitehead, used the name of Hollywood actor George Clooney while one of his trusted lieutenants Ben Hardy, 31 and from Halifax, used superstar Tom Cruise and former Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona.

A judge today (Thursday) commended the team of police officers and staff who had dismantled the gang’s operation which had been spreading drugs and misery throughout the region and beyond.

Whitehead was said to have directed other members from his base in Barcelona, but he was finally arrested in May 2021 following a police surveillance operation near his home in Clifton Common, Brighouse.

Jamie Whitehead

Prosecutor James Lake said Whitehead was stopped driving his Audi SQ5 and when it was searched officers found bundles of banknotes totalling about £37,000.

Bradford Crown Court heard that during a search at a property linked to Whitehead, officers also found expensive watches.

Mr Lake said analysis of messaging on two encrypted communication apps suggested that the overall conspiracy could have involved at least 100 kilograms of cocaine, but Whitehead and his other trusted lieutenant Thomas Stead, 34 and from Brighouse, had accepted involvement in up to 50 kilograms of the Class A drugs.

The court heard that Whitehead had continued with the drugs conspiracy even after Hardy had been arrested back in December, 2020.

Carl Noble

Mr Lake said the organised crime group had been involved in the wholesale distribution of massive quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The court heard that the group used specially-adapted vehicles which were fitted with concealed “hides” to transport drugs. They also used safe houses for storing drugs and cash.

Mr Lake said analysis of the messaging on the EncroChat and Signal apps suggested that, between March and November 2020, the group had been involved with 100 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilos of heroin and 65 kilos of cannabis.

As part of the police operation in May 2021, officers searched a property in Elizabeth Street in Halifax and discovered a locked safe which contained over £100,000 worth of cocaine.

Simon Bolland

Mr Lake said it was quite clear that the property was being used as a “safe house” by Whitehead’s group.

Today Whitehead was jailed for 14 years after he admitted involvement in the conspiracies to supply Class A drugs.

Stead, of Freeman Court, Brighouse, was locked up for 10 years for his role while Hardy, of Riley Lane, Illingworth, was given an additional one year in jail on top of an eight-year sentence he received in March 2021 for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Hardy had previously been caught using the two customised vehicles to transport drugs and money.

Thomas Stead

Two other men – Carl Noble, 34, of Mount Pellon Road, Halifax, and Simon Bolland, 32, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury - were also sentenced for their involvement in the drug dealing.

Noble was jailed for seven years and six months while Bolland was sentenced to seven years and four months.

