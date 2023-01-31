Mohammed Akhtar, aged 28, of Harrow Street in Pellon fined £230 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Nasir Majeed, aged 39, of Thornton Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for using a heavily damaged car on a road.

Jordan Henry, aged 23, of Shelf Moor Road in Shelf fined £127 and ordered to pay £50 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Samuel Walker, aged 23, of Cornfield Street in Todmorden fined £307 and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Toheed Sajjad, aged 26, of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax fined £200 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop for police.

Chris McKenzie, aged 32, of Prescott Street in Halifax fined £108 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £310 costs for resisting a police officer.