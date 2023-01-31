Court: Woman who stole rump steaks from Tesco and other Calderdale cases at magistrates court
Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Mohammed Akhtar, aged 28, of Harrow Street in Pellon fined £230 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Nasir Majeed, aged 39, of Thornton Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for using a heavily damaged car on a road.
Jordan Henry, aged 23, of Shelf Moor Road in Shelf fined £127 and ordered to pay £50 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Samuel Walker, aged 23, of Cornfield Street in Todmorden fined £307 and ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Toheed Sajjad, aged 26, of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax fined £200 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop for police.
Chris McKenzie, aged 32, of Prescott Street in Halifax fined £108 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £310 costs for resisting a police officer.
Victoria McLoughlin, aged 39, of Crossley Gardens in Pellon ordered to pay £18.75 compensation and £26 victim surcharge for stealing two rump steaks, two sirloin steaks and lamb mince from Tesco Express.