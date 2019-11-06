Cousin of murdered Halifax mum Levi Ogden releases new public appeal

The cousin of murdered mum-of-two Levi Ogden, 26, has created a fresh fundraising appeal.

Stacey-Ann Moorhouse, of Halifax, has started a new fundraising campaign which will see buckets (donated by OiPPS) placed in bars, restaurants and other locations around Halifax's surrounding area.

Levi Ogden, 26, of Elland

The bucket fundraising campaign has been created to raise money to help Ms Ogden's family, who died on Sunday morning on Silver Street, after what police described as an "altercation" with a 26-year-old man.

Ms Moorhouse said: “A suggestion was made it’d be a great idea for donation buckets on pub bars, in salons, and takeaways.

“We’ve had around 30 requests for buckets (donated by OiPPS) from places such as The Lewins, Mecca Bingo, and the Piece Hall, so we’re hoping to get the buckets out this weekend so people can start donating."

Ms Moorhouse said in four weeks the money will be given to her aunt Clare Ogden, who is also Levi’s mum.

A message of mourning on Silver Street after the death of Levi Ogden

"The money will be used to go towards helping my aunt with Christmas presents; hopefully a little break away for the children and herself; and whatever is left could maybe go in accounts for the children's futures."

Ms Moorhouse's campaign comes after a Just Giving page was launched by Ms Ogden's friend Coral Dearden, of Halifax, to raise the money for the mum-of-two's funeral costs, which has reached over £4,500 in over 24 hours, beating its target of £3,000.

A 26-year-old man appeared in Bradford Crown Court today via video link from HMP Armley in front of Judge Jonathan Rose, charged with the murder of Ms Ogden.

Judge Rose adjourned the hearing until January 6 where the defendant will be taken from custody to enter his murder charge plea.

Stacey-Ann Moorhouse, Levi Ogden's cousin

If you would like donate any funds to Stacey-Ann Moorhouse's campaign, she has asked to be contacted via her social media page here: www.facebook.com

If you would like to give money to the funeral costs, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding

A poster created by Ms Moorhouse for the fundraising appeal