Crackdown on Calderdale's dangerous drivers gets funding to continue for another year

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and targets the 'fatal four offences' - speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while using a phone and driving without a seatbelt.

Between May 2021 and March 2022, more than 334 people were fined for driving offences in Calderdale as pro-active, additional deployments were carried out as part of the crackdown on dangerous driving.

In that time, 443 people were prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’, including 200 people caught not wearing a seatbelt and 157 people found speeding.

Co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group Inspector Ben Doughty

There were also 62 illegal vehicles taken off the roads and 37 people arrested, making a total of 687 road safety outcomes between May 2021 and March 2022.

Through ward forums and community meetings, police say they focus on both enforcement and education regarding the ‘fatal four’ as well as anti-social driving.

In response to community concerns, Operation Hawmill ensures 90 per cent of patrols are conducted in the evenings and in areas highlighted by members of the public.

The work conducted through Operation Hawmill, is in addition to that done by Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Patrols officer and Roads Policing Officers.

Co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, Inspector Ben Doughty, said: “I am thrilled to announce we have secured further funding for Operation Hawmill, through the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, who have agreed to fund the operation for a further 12 months.

“We listen to the public when they tell us that they are concerned about road safety so we are pleased to have the funding to continue to combat bad driving on Calderdale’s roads.

“Officers are continuing to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicle as well as the fatal four offences alongside colleagues from the fire service, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in awareness of Operation Hawmill and an increased awareness of the risks associated with bad driving, however motorists still put themselves, other road users and pedestrians at risk through dangerous driving.

“We will prosecute anyone who continues to put themselves and others at risk and you will face points on your licence, a fine, having your vehicle seized or ending up in court if you flout the basic laws of driving.”

As well as regular officer deployments under Operation Hawmill and enforcement work through the Road Safety Delivery Group, officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, response teams and neighbourhood policing teams continue to tackle anti-social and dangerous driving on a daily basis.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “We share residents’ concerns about dangerous driving and do all we can to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of this incredibly serious offence.

“Operation Hawmill continues to be a great success and, working with our public sector colleagues as part of the Community Safety Partnership, we’ve been able to focus on both enforcement and education.