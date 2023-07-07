The rider of the moped had failed to stop for officers in Queensbury yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A pursuit was authorised and officers were following the moped when it crashed on Godley Lane, near Shibden Park.

The rider – a 33-year-old man – was taken to hospital with injuries being described by police as “non-life-threatening”.

The crash caused major delays

The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated, causing huge delays all around Halifax.

Many of those caught up in the long jams were George Ezra fans headed to his sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

Some even got out of their cars at Stump Cross and walked into the town centre so they did not miss the gig.

