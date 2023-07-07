News you can trust since 1853
Crash on A58 in Halifax: Police chase ended in crash which shut major route in and out of Halifax for more than six hours yesterday

Police were following a stolen moped which crashed near Halifax yesterday, shutting the A58 for several hours.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

The rider of the moped had failed to stop for officers in Queensbury yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A pursuit was authorised and officers were following the moped when it crashed on Godley Lane, near Shibden Park.

The rider – a 33-year-old man – was taken to hospital with injuries being described by police as “non-life-threatening”.

The crash caused major delaysThe crash caused major delays
The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated, causing huge delays all around Halifax.

Many of those caught up in the long jams were George Ezra fans headed to his sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

Some even got out of their cars at Stump Cross and walked into the town centre so they did not miss the gig.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Due to the nature of the incident and prior police involvement, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which is a mandatory procedure.”

