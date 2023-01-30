The officers were deployed to Lister Lane at 9.10pm yesterday (Sunday).

They said no one was hut but gun shot damage was found to the ground floor window of a building on the street.

There is understood to still be a police cordon in the area today.

Police were called last night

“Enquires are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and a police cordon remains in place at this time whilst investigative work is carried out,” said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

"Detectives are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash came footage from Lister Lane or the surrounding area to come forward.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 13230055576.