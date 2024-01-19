Arrests have been made after West Yorkshire Police recovered more than 30 stolen bikes.

Yesterday morning (Thursday) police were called to reports a stolen bike that had been fitted with a tracker was stationary at an address over the border in Brackenhall, Kirklees.

The bike had been stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning from an address in Rastrick.

Officers attended the address in Brackenhall, which was found to have approximately 30 bikes including two quad bikes and pedal bikes which are believed to be stolen.

A further search of the property uncovered several suspected stolen power tools, two air rifles and a quantity of class A drugs.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply drugs and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A 58-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing with Calderdale District Police.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector James Graham of Calderdale District Police said: “This was a significant recovery of what we believe to be stolen items, which we can begin to work on identifying and locating the owners of these items.

“Offences like burglary have a huge impact on those directly affected but also those in the wider community. The items seized are a result of community led intelligence which can be vital to support an investigation.

"We will continue to take reports and take positive action when it comes to information received by the local community.”

Anyone who has information about crime in the Calderdale area can report it on the Force website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or via 101 or contact the NPT via email on [email protected]