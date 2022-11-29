Crime: Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed in Halifax
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
The 17-year-old was hurt in Francis Street on Thursday morning.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared before a magistrates court on Saturday morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on December 23.
As reported by the Courier, People’s Park in Halifax was taped off after the attack.