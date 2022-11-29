News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed in Halifax

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
5 hours ago - 1 min read

The 17-year-old was hurt in Francis Street on Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before a magistrates court on Saturday morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on December 23.

People's Park was taped off after the attack

As reported by the Courier, People’s Park in Halifax was taped off after the attack.