As reported first by the Courier, a 51-year-old woman was arrested after the video, filmed at Vine on Stainland Road in West Vale on Friday night, went viral the following day.

We revealed on Monday that she had admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and received a conditional caution.

Police said: "This includes taking part in the restorative justice programme and accepting responsibility for her actions.”

Dally Whylie, who is a bouncer in West Vale

Now doorman Dally Whylie has spoken out, saying he is glad there has been "consequences".

"In this day and age, everyone should be getting on with each other - no matter your race or ethnicity,” he said.

"Colour shouldn't come in to any argument. I'm happy to see she is having to deal with the consequences for her actions."

But he said the i ncident has weighed on him.

"I feel down about it. It shouldn't have happened in the first place,” he said.

"The abuse hasn't put me off my job but it has played with my head a bit.

"I've been working as a doorman for over 30 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"The fact it has happened towards the end of my career when society is meant to have come on from this type of thing is shocking.

"I just hope she has learnt her lesson and will think more carefully before she opens her mouth in the future."

The woman will also be banned from pubs and bars that are members of West Vale and Elland Pub Watch because of her beahviour.

Lynda Gionotti, who owns Vine, praised Dally’s work and said: "This kind of behaviour towards our staff will not be tolerated and we are thankful that West Yorkshire Police took swift and decisive action.

"The pubs and bars in West Vale and Elland operate a Pub Watch scheme and any abuse of staff results in a minimum two-year ban which will also be applied in this case.”

