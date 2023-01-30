Crime: Cannabis farm uncovered by police after raid at old bakery in Calderdale town
Police have found a huge cannabis farm at a former bakery in Elland.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:00am
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a raid on Friday and discovered nearly 400 large cannabis plants.
They arrested a 32-year-old man and a boy who said he was 15. Both have been charged in connection with the find.
The team said: “This warrant came about from members of the community raising concerns to us.
"Please continue to report suspicious activity to us, via 101, online or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”