Crime: Cannabis farm uncovered by police after raid at old bakery in Calderdale town

Police have found a huge cannabis farm at a former bakery in Elland.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:00am

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a raid on Friday and discovered nearly 400 large cannabis plants.

They arrested a 32-year-old man and a boy who said he was 15. Both have been charged in connection with the find.

The team said: “This warrant came about from members of the community raising concerns to us.

Nearly 400 cannabis plants were found
"Please continue to report suspicious activity to us, via 101, online or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

