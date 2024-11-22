Crime: CCTV images released by police following attempted burglary in Dewsbury Moor

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives in Kirklees investigating an attempted burglary in Dewsbury Moor have released a number of CCTV images of the suspects.

The images show the four suspects arriving at the scene on two e-bikes and two of the suspects as they attempted to force entry into the property, which is in the Low Road area.

The offence happened at around 5pm on Thursday, November 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspects left empty-handed on the e-bikes riding on to Spen Valley Greenway.

Detectives in Kirklees investigating an attempt burglary in Dewsbury Moor have released a number of CCTV images of the suspects.Detectives in Kirklees investigating an attempt burglary in Dewsbury Moor have released a number of CCTV images of the suspects.
Detectives in Kirklees investigating an attempt burglary in Dewsbury Moor have released a number of CCTV images of the suspects.

Detectives from Kirklees District Crime Team are keen to speak to anyone with information about who these individuals are or anyone who believes they have seen them in the vicinity of this offence.

Information can be passed to the Kirklees District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240622363.

www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice