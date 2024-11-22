Crime: CCTV images released by police following attempted burglary in Dewsbury Moor
The images show the four suspects arriving at the scene on two e-bikes and two of the suspects as they attempted to force entry into the property, which is in the Low Road area.
The offence happened at around 5pm on Thursday, November 14.
The suspects left empty-handed on the e-bikes riding on to Spen Valley Greenway.
Detectives from Kirklees District Crime Team are keen to speak to anyone with information about who these individuals are or anyone who believes they have seen them in the vicinity of this offence.
Information can be passed to the Kirklees District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240622363.
Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.