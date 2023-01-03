The theft happened last night (Monday) at a unit belonging to Calder Valley Tree Services in Sowerby Bridge.

The culprits are understood to have taken more than two hours clearing out the unit, stealing chainsaws, blowers, power tools and climbing equipment.

The firm has made a plea for help on social media: “This is our livelihood, we are now unable to work. Please help us find these people.”

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team have said they have seen a “spike” in businesses burglaries in Sowerby Bridge and will be stepping up patrols.

"We ask the public to report suspicious behaviour and, if your business has been affected by a burglary or would like advice on how to reduce the chances of your business being burgled, to contact your crime prevention officers on [email protected],” they said.

