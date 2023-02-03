The blaze happened at a home in Union Street South, on the outskirts of the town centre, just before 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Several residents were evacuated from their homes while crews dealt with the fire.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are investigating

Detectives were alerted by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They say they are investigating what happened and are appealing for anyone who many be able to help them to get in touch.

Anyone with information that might help with their enquiries should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting the log 1827 of February 2.

Detectives can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.