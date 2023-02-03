News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Detectives investigate suspected arson attack on house in Halifax last night

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a house in Halifax last night.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:12am

The blaze happened at a home in Union Street South, on the outskirts of the town centre, just before 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Several residents were evacuated from their homes while crews dealt with the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one was hurt.

Detectives are investigating
Most Popular

Detectives were alerted by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They say they are investigating what happened and are appealing for anyone who many be able to help them to get in touch.

Anyone with information that might help with their enquiries should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting the log 1827 of February 2.

Detectives can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

And information can be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.

Read More
Home at last: Stolen Halifax dog reunited with ‘ecstatic’ owner