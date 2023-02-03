Officers have been handing out anti-social behaviour warning letters to youths as part of a crackdown on louts in part of the borough.

Residents have been complaining to police about problems with yobs in several areas including Centre Vale Park in Todmorden, Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge, Hebden Bridge Market, Elphaborough Close in Mytholmroyd and Elland.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been carrying out regular patrols and issued warning letters to 25 youngsters.

The police have sent the letters

They include two youths from Todmorden for anti-social behaviour in Aldi.

One youngster’s behaviour in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge has meant a more serious step, with the youth being referred to an anti-social behaviour panel.

Five warning letters were issued and home visits were made to youths involved in knocking on and kicking doors in the Towngate area of Sowerby.