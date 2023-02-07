News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Driver of this car gets a ticket in Halifax after police 'not too slow'

The driver of this car got a ticket from police in Halifax for having an illegal number plate.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, deployed as part of Operation Heelfield, spotted the vehicle displaying a number plate they said “did not conform to the regulations”.

"Unfortunately for him, we weren’t too slow which resulted in this G getting a ticket.” said the team.

"Private plates always belong to DVLA and continued misrepresentation can result in them taking back ownership.”

Police stopped this car because of the number plate
