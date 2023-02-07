Crime: Driver of this car gets a ticket in Halifax after police 'not too slow'
The driver of this car got a ticket from police in Halifax for having an illegal number plate.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, deployed as part of Operation Heelfield, spotted the vehicle displaying a number plate they said “did not conform to the regulations”.
"Unfortunately for him, we weren’t too slow which resulted in this G getting a ticket.” said the team.
"Private plates always belong to DVLA and continued misrepresentation can result in them taking back ownership.”