Crime: Driver who 'didn't believe' in driving licences or tax has car seized in Halifax
A driver who told police he “didn’t believe” in driving licences, car insurance or tax had his car seized in Halifax last night (Tuesday).
He was at the wheel of a blue Range Rover with cloned plates spotted by Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team in Lee Mount.
The police team said: “The driver of the vehicle stated that he did not believe in insurance, driving licences and tax.
"Unfortunately for him, we do, leading to his vehicle being seized.”
Most Popular
Later on, officers had to chase a VW Polo which had failed to stop for them. When they managed to halt the car, they found three teenagers inside, aged between 16 and 19, and balaclavas and bolt cutters.
All three were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and going equipped for theft.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.