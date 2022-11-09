He was at the wheel of a blue Range Rover with cloned plates spotted by Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team in Lee Mount.

The police team said: “The driver of the vehicle stated that he did not believe in insurance, driving licences and tax.

"Unfortunately for him, we do, leading to his vehicle being seized.”

Police found balaclavas and bolt cutters in one of the cars they stopped

Later on, officers had to chase a VW Polo which had failed to stop for them. When they managed to halt the car, they found three teenagers inside, aged between 16 and 19, and balaclavas and bolt cutters.

All three were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and going equipped for theft.