Crime: Drugs sweets warning from police in Halifax after man stopped with packs of 'Quality Heat' and 'Ammo Minis'
Police are warning of the dangers of cannabis sweets after finding a driver with packs of drugs packaged to look like well-known chocolate favourites.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they stopped and searched a vehicle yesterday (Saturday) and found the cannabis edibles in wrappers saying ‘Quality Heat’ and ‘Ammo Minis’.
They said: “Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items.”
The driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for possessing drugs.
On the same day, officers from the team seized five vehicles for a variety of offences and arrested three men – two for drug driving and the other for assault and possession of cannabis.
Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.