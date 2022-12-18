Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they stopped and searched a vehicle yesterday (Saturday) and found the cannabis edibles in wrappers saying ‘Quality Heat’ and ‘Ammo Minis’.

They said: “Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items.”

The driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for possessing drugs.

The cannabis sweets found by police

On the same day, officers from the team seized five vehicles for a variety of offences and arrested three men – two for drug driving and the other for assault and possession of cannabis.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.