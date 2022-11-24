The aggravated burglary happened at a property on Gibraltar Road Halifax when two culprits forced their way inside.

They stole cash in what police believe was a targeted attack.

They said someone inside the property was grabbed by one of the suspects but was not injured.

Police want anyone with information to get in touch

One of the men was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, carrying a black man bag and wearing a black bandana.

The other was wearing a black handkerchief over his hair, carrying a black man bag and wearing a black top with a Jamaican logo on.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information about the raid, at around 10.30am on October 31, or who recognises either of the two men pictured in the e-fit images.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting 13220600429.

