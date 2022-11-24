News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crime: E-fits appeal after raiders force their way into Halifax property in broad daylight burglary

Police have released e-fits of two men they want to speak to after a broad daylight raid in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:25pm

The aggravated burglary happened at a property on Gibraltar Road Halifax when two culprits forced their way inside.

They stole cash in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Hide Ad

They said someone inside the property was grabbed by one of the suspects but was not injured.

Police want anyone with information to get in touch

Most Popular

One of the men was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, carrying a black man bag and wearing a black bandana.

The other was wearing a black handkerchief over his hair, carrying a black man bag and wearing a black top with a Jamaican logo on.

Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information about the raid, at around 10.30am on October 31, or who recognises either of the two men pictured in the e-fit images.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting 13220600429.

Hide Ad
Police want anyone with information to get in touch
Read More
Court cases: Man who was drunk and disorderly in Halifax town centre, woman who ...