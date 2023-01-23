Crime: Four wanted people arrested by police in Halifax over the weekend
Police in Halifax have arrested four wanted people.
By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The arrests took place over the weekend and were made by officers and PCSOs from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team
The four were wanted for a variety of different offences.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or get in touch by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.