Crime: Gun and samurai sword charges for Halifax man who will appear in crown court next month
A Halifax man has been accused of conspiring to possess a firearm and being armed with a samurai sword.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:15am
The charges relate to alleged offences in Elland on New Year’s Eve.
The 25-year-old man appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month and will go before a trial at Bradford Crown Court next month.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should contact police by calling 101 or via the the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.